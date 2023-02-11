IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.83 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $651.27 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016111 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

