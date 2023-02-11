Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPSEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €107.00 ($115.05) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €139.00 ($149.46) to €142.00 ($152.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €102.00 ($109.68) to €107.00 ($115.05) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Ipsen stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

