iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 88.5% in January

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the January 15th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $43.98. 12,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,682. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 608.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 400,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.