iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 88.5% in January

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the January 15th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $43.98. 12,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,682. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
