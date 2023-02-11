iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after buying an additional 538,253 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.83. 476,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,714. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

