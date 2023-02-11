iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the January 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $90.39. 497,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,314. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

