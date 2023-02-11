iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 155.6% in January

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the January 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,085,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,499,000 after buying an additional 2,175,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after buying an additional 3,886,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,947,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after buying an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

MCHI stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.712 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.