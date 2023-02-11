iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

SDG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.72. 15,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $88.04.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

