iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $51.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21.

