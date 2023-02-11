iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 399.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,517,000 after buying an additional 969,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 359.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 411,394 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,019,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,615,000 after purchasing an additional 275,609 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $62.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

