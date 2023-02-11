iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $96,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $263.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

