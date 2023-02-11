iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,081,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,448,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,734 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

