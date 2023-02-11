Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Italgas from €5.80 ($6.24) to €6.00 ($6.45) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Italgas from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Italgas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGGF opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

