ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion. ITT also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.

Shares of ITT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 721,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ITT will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after buying an additional 23,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

