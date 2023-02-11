Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 198.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $82.65 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,489. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

