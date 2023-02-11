Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Lowered to $181.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $191.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

