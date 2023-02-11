JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $85.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.91.

NASDAQ JD opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.00 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

