Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $15.17 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.17 million and $48,449.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031577 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019666 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00221003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00893144 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,301.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.