Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading Down 3.2%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.53. 123,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 920,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

