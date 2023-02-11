Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $38,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $16,657,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

JLL opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.35 and a 1 year high of $260.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

