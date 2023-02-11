Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 82.3% in January

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jones Soda Price Performance

JSDA remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 317,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

