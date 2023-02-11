Joshua Allen Franks Sells 600 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $71.32 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

