Joystick Price Reaches $0.0916 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and $46,468.20 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09379867 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,868.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

