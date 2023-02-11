JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.39) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

FRA:DTE opened at €20.15 ($21.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.71 and its 200-day moving average is €19.07. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.49).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

