JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €8.10 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.38) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.80 ($9.46) on Wednesday. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.15 ($6.61) and a 52 week high of €11.60 ($12.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 million and a P/E ratio of -26.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

