JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $27.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 0.4 %

PINS opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 742.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 702,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.