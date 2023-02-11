JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $86.00.

SJW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.40.

SJW stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In related news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 1,384.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

