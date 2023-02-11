JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.00

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 119.70 ($1.44). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,120,096 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3,940.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.14.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.