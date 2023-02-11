JUNO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $306,445.84 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00006065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $90.08 million and $306,445.84 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,108,990 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.