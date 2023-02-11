Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Update

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNNNF remained flat at $25.55 during midday trading on Friday. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.