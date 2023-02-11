Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.75.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $186.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.52 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

