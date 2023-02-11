Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,300 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the January 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 328,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 233,579 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

