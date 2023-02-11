Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,300 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the January 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 328,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.