Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,539 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

