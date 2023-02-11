Kennametal Inc. (KMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 28th

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMT. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kennametal by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Kennametal by 396.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

