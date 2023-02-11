KeyCorp Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $156.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.60.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.01. monday.com has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $373,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $77,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.