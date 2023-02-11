KILT Protocol Price Down 12.6% This Week (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $62,015,505,885,828.70 billion and approximately $31,046.09 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

