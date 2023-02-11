Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 23rd

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 126.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

KIM opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

