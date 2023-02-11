Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 126.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

