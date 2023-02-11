Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.0 %

KPRX opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $39.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

