Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KPRX opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

