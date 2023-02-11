Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
KPRX opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.
