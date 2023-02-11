Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.70 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.07 EPS.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.47. Knowles has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Knowles alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

About Knowles

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.