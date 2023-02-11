Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance
Koç Holding A.S. stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $22.39.
About Koç Holding A.S.
