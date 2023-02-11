Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

Koç Holding A.S. stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

About Koç Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment focuses on refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas, and other industries. The Automotive segment covers the passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, and defense sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.