KOK Hits 24 Hour Volume of $241,506.38 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $44.90 million and approximately $241,506.38 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00046894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00220971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09122751 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $497,686.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

