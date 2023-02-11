Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.33% of EPAM Systems worth $67,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
