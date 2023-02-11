Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.33% of EPAM Systems worth $67,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems Profile

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $356.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $478.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.29.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.