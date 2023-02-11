Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $49,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 304,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 24,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $230.49 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

