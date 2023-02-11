Korea Investment CORP Has $59.60 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $59,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,079,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $242.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.91. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.