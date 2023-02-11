Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 400 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

MOS opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

