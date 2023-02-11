Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 6,111 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

Shares of WDAY opened at $186.85 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

