Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

