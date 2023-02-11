Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $130.52 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

