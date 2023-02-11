Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 1,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $60.97.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
